ASSBIFI gives 21-day ultimatum to Heritage bank over sacked workers

….As Labour Ministry intervenes in face-off

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The face-off between the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI) and the management of Heritage Bank PLC, took a new twist yesterday, as the Association issued a 21-day ultimatum to the bank’s management to reinstate more than it’s 30 members it sacked or face unpleasant work crisis.

This is coming on the heels of the last minute intervention of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment yesterday, (Thursday,September 12), to find an amicable solution to the matter.

A statement signed by it’s Assistant Secretary-General,Comrade Babatunde Ige and made available to Daily Champion, expressed concern over the exploitations,intimidation, oppression, deprivation and other unfair labour practiced allegedly carried out by Heritage Bank PLC, against innocent and vulnerable employees.

Consequent to the Ministry’s intervention, ASSBIFI said it had temporarily suspended its planned actions, to give the management an opportunity to resolve the matter amicably.

Daily Champion gathered that the management of Heritage Bank failed to attend the meeting and instead, requested for a rescheduling of the meeting, without providing any justifiable reasons.

The statement read inter alia, “ASSBIFI has granted 21-day ultimatum to the management, believing that this time frame is sufficient for Heritage Bank to review it’s position and reach a mutually satisfactory resolution, as ASSBIFI is genuinely interested in the progress of the bank.

” In adherence to established rules and regulations and out of respect for the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the leadership of ASSBIFI has agreed to attend the rescheduled conciliation meeting.

“While we appreciate the intervention of the Ministry, we hope that Heritage Bank will respect Labour standards and adhere to due process to avoid any unpleasant work place crisis”.