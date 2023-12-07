Otti to plant Centenary tree as Methodist College Uzuakoli celebrates 100th anniversary

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti OFR, will this Sunday plant the centenary tree as part of activities marking the 100th anniversary of

Secondary School Education in the South East of Nigeria and Methodist

College, Uzuakoli.

The Special Adviser to Abia State Governor on Monitoring and Evaluation who is also the National President, of Uzuakoli Methodist College, Old Boys Association (UMCOBA) Mazi Ugochukwu Okoroafor disclosed this while briefing the press in the company of the Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Umuahia, Archbishop Chibuzor Opoko, and other old boys ahead of the centenary anniversary of Methodist College, Uzuakoli.

He said that the association was happy with Governor Alex Otti for appointing some of her members in his government,

“We are also happy to observe that in the Dr Alex Otti team that is helping to restore Abia state, at least seven members were students of Methodist College Uzuakoli. It is our conviction that the Uzumeco philosophy will continue to guide them as they serve the state.”

Mazi Okoroafor revealed that

“the Methodist Church, in 1923, launched an ambitious mission of establishing a secondary school and

this initiative marked the beginning of secondary school education in the South East of Nigeria and

the birth of Methodist College Uzuakoli.”

According to the Mazi Okoroafor,

“in the past one hundred years, secondary school education in the South East of Nigeria has helped to bring development and enlightenment. It has built up a Rolodex of eminent personalities and achievements. We are very proud of our antecedents and we are hopeful that the next century will bring even more blessings and glory to

our society through the activities of the products of Methodist College Uzuakoli.”

The National President, who acknowledged contributions of some products of the institution including,

Dr. Michael Okpara, Udo Udoma, Edwin Ogbu, Clement Isong, Anaezi Okoro, O.C. Nwana, Bob

Ogbuagu Rufus Obi among others,

maintained that “Our alumni are found in all parts of the globe making contributions to the societies in which they find themselves.”

The National President disclosed that the centenary celebrations would commence with a homecoming which would feature a lecture on Saturday, a church service on Sunday as well as the Ila Oso Uzuakoli festival, the biennial cultural festival for which the town of Uzuakoli is renowned which will take place on 23rd of December.

Contributing, the Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Umuahia, and an old boy of the school, Archbishop Chibuzor Opoko said that the institution has produced individuals with impeccable character,

‘We are blessed because all these years we have never found any Old Boy of Methodist College Uzuakoli that held an outstanding position in the society that has been indicted by any court. They have served, including the Central Bank Governor, Ministers, and others. They have served and served out credibly and left legacies of honour, truth , and honesty. That is what Methodist College Uzuakoli is all about” He stressed.

Archbishop Opoko disclosed that in the past 100 years of the existence of the school, the association collaborates with the mother church to make the school better than it was in 1923. He appreciated Mazi Ugochukwu Okoroafor for involving the Abia Governor, Dr. Alex Otti in the ceremony in which the Governor would plant a centenary tree for the association and invited all and sundry to the event.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Sir Chris Onwuegbu, who is equally an Old Boy of the institution was present at the press briefing.