Sanwo-Olu sympathises with Kaduna Govt, victims’ families over military drone strike

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has sympathised with his Kaduna State counterpart, Senator Uba Sani, the Kaduna State Government, the immediate families of victims and the entire people of the State over the recent military drone strike that led to the death of civilians at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the incident as disheartening and unfortunate, wishing the people of Kaduna State, peace, comfort and lots of love at this time of sorrow.

He said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the military drone strike that killed some civilians who gathered for a religious celebration over the weekend at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The death of the civilians who, according to reports, were mistakenly killed by a military drone strike targeting terrorists and bandits is worrisome and painful. We pray that God would comfort the victims’ families and the entire people of Kaduna State in this time of sorrow.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the immediate families of victims of the military drone strike mishap, the government and people of Kaduna State.

“I wish Governor Uba Sani and all the people of Kaduna State, particularly the Tudun Biri community and victims’ families, peace, comfort and lots of love at this time of sorrow.”

“I want to assure my brother-Governor that the good people of Lagos State stand with you in this very difficult time.”