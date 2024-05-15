Champion Newspapers Limited
Bayelsa: Flint Reiterates its commitment to the economic development of the state.

Elizabeth Vincent, yenagoa

The commissioner for budget and economy planning honorable Flint Ebituwadei Gorge has reiterated its Commitment to the economic development of the state.

Hon commissioner said” as human am privileged to be selected by the governor to serve the people and ” I have their interest at heart to establish a collective desire.”

“He also pledges collaboration with relevant stakeholders and ministries to create, empowerment program for women and youths “.

Speaking further Hon Flint, stated that the prosperity of the  government would go round the state to Empowering from the various LGA’S.

Following consolidation projects with the Ministry of agriculture to invest,on capabilities and unique vocational training and skills for maximum production.

While giving insight on what to expect from the ministry,under his leadership as the new commissioner for budget, is looking at improving the economy of the state to eradicate poverty.

