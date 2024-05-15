Recruitment: Army encourages Rivers, Niger Delta youths to join military

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army is calling on Stakeholders and leaders of Rivers and other Niger Delta States to encourage their youths to join the military.

Acting Director Supply & Transport Services, Army Headquarters, Department of Army Logistics (DOAL), Brigadier General Wiito Nzidee, made the call when he led a sensitization team to Rivers State to sensitise the people on the ongoing recruitment of the Nigerian Army 87 regular intake for trades/non tradesmen and women.

Brig. Gen. Nzidee while addressing Journalists during a Journalists at the Garrison Command of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, disclosed that Rivers State is leading other states in the South South region with the lowest representation in recent recruitments into the army.

Nzidee lamented that Rivers State is not utilizing it’s quota when it comes to recruitment into the Army.

He said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, worried by the low representation of Rivers indigenes in the army, sent his team to visit the state and sensitize the indigenes and encourage the youths to take advantage of the ongoing recruitment to join the military.

He said, “The Chief of Army Staff, Liet. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja in his wisdom has sent us to carry this message to the nooks and crannies of not just Niger Delta but, of course, Rivers State that you are not utilizing your quota in the Nigerian Army.

“This sensitisation campaign is not just for only Rivers State, we have gone to Delta, Edo, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States and with the messages we have passed to these states, it has changed their misconception about the military and they have come to understand that its good to join the Army.

“The enlistment is ongoing as we speak, the portal was opened on the 3rd of May, and will close on the 7th of June. Let me shock you that, as at today, some states are already having about 1400 persons that have been enlisted, others 1200, 800, 700 and so on, but Rivers State is just about 40 people.

“It is the responsibility of every state in Nigeria to contribute to National security. If Rivers State do not utilize it’s quota into the Nigerian Army, who helps the state to contribute to National security? We have to make our contributions by encouraging out youths to join the Army, you must not allow other states make up your quota, so you don’t cry of marginalisation tomorrow.”

The Army General who assured that joining the military comes with lots benefits as the soldiers are well taken care of in the area of academics, human capacity building/development and medical, among others, also noted that enlisting the young ones into the army will reduce the high rate of unemployment and crime in the state, which the youths are is mostly involved

“Our minimum requirement is four credits. However, there are people especially in the lower cadre who joined the military with four credits, but today they are going for their PhD and Masters.

“They achieved this because the army sent them to school. Some people might feel that they cannot make it into the army because they don’t know anybody, but the truth is that you don’t need to know anyone to join, everything is based on merit.

“Candidates just have to meet the basic criteria which includes being a Nigerian; proof they are Rivers indigenes, and physically, medically and psychologically fit, among others to join,” he said.

He said, “In discussing this recruitment exercise, it is important for us to know that everything borders around the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, which is to transform the Nigerian Army into a well trained, equipped and motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities of the Army in the country.

“Encapsulated into the Chief of Army Staff’s command philosophy is the need for sound administration. Embedded there too are his efforts towards ensuring capacity building for men of the Nigerian Army. In carrying out that capacity building, if your (Rivers) sons and daughters are not part of the Army, they will be missing out because it has to do with development in every form.

“The most important aspect of it is that he is building the Nigerian Army into an Army that is feared by the adversaries and loved by the people. And that is why we want the media to help us carry the message to all parts of the state.”

Also speaking, the Commander, 6 Division Garrison Command, Brigadier General Edet Effiong said the issue of Rivers, and other Niger Delta States not utilizing their quotas in the intake into the Nigerian Army has become a serious concern.

“For the Chief of Army Staff to be so concerned that he has to send generals from this area to sensitize the people and hammer on the same issue, you will know it is now a serious concern. This is the second time this year that the COAS is sending Generals from this region to encourage our youths to join the army and that is to show you how serious it is.”