Confusion in Anambra over alleged disappearance of seven hunters, as price of bush meat skyrockets

PAMELA EBOH Awka

Dealers of bush meat in Anambra State are lamenting the recent scarcity and high cost of the meat as fear and confusion heighten over the alleged disappearance of seven hunters in the Amanuke community, Awka North Local Government Area of the state a month ago.

According to one of the dealers, Mrs Rebecca Muolokwu, the cost of antelopes and grass cutters have skyrocketed due to the scarcity of the meat, hence the dealers had to hike the price to meet the cost of purchasing those meats.

She said, “We used to buy one full grass cutter at the cost of N25,000.00, then add cost of transportation but today we buy at the cost of N35,000.00.

“When required from the hunters they told us about the attacks by gunmen and Fulani Herdsmen and that seven of their colleagues have been missing for one month now and there is no clue of their whereabouts in Amanuke.”

Though the allegations of the seven hunters being killed cannot be substantiated, there have however been several reported incidents of the deadly activities of gunmen and Fulani Herdsmen between some communities in Awka North and Ayamelum local government Areas as the two Council areas share both farmlands and the Ezu – Omabala River in Anambra North Senatorial District.

Similarly, the distance from Awka North Communities to the Communities in the Ayamelum local government area as well as boundary Communities in Enugu state is very close for hunters and suspected gunmen and herders to clash in the course of their respective activities.

Reports from dealers on bush meats had it that business is no longer booming following the fears being entertained by hunters that their colleagues are being attacked by suspected gunmen and herders hence they no longer carry out the routine hunting expedition.

When contacted the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said that the command is not aware of the alleged incident.

Similarly, the Anambra state Commissioner for Homeland Matters Chief Chikodi Anarah who is an indigene of the Amanuke Community contended that the story cannot be true noting that hunters in his home town don’t hunt together or as a group.

He said, “That story is false because hunters in my place do not hunt in groups and you said seven hunters and one wonders if they kept a herd of animals in the bush that would make them hunt together”

“In my place, every hunter goes alone to where he hunts and this was the same in the olden days you could not find two hunters going together because in those days they had their respective zones where they hunted and if one entered another hunter’s zone he can get killed by the hunter that owns that zone.

“That doesn’t foreclose the story because I am going to make investigations and carry out my study to know if this is true and after that, I will get back to you.”