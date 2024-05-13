Rivers: 3-man Pro-Fubara Assembly screens, confirms Iboroma as Commissioner designate

…Thanks Gov Fubara for provision of alternative sitting venue

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Monday screened and confirmed Dagogo Iboroma, SAN, as a commissioner to serve in the State Executive Council.

Governor Fubara had despite the political crisis in the state, forwarded the nominee to the House of Assembly faction led by Speaker, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo requesting that he be screened and confirmed as Commissioner.

The Commissioner-designate, Iboroma appeared before the House during plenary and was screened and confirmed by the 3-man Oko-Jumbo led Assembly at the hallowed Chambers inside State Government House, Port Harcourt.

The lawmakers thanked the Governor of the State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for providing an alternative sitting Chamber for them at the Government House to carry on with their legislative duties.

Iboroma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, standing before the House, fielded questions, and assured that his allegiance shall be to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rivers State Governor and the State, while upholding his oath of office and contributing his professional expertise to further the good governance of the State.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, divided the House for voting after the debate over the confirmation of Iboroma.

At the end, the House affirmed confidence in the nominee, and subsequently confirmed him to serve as commissioner in the State Executive Council.

Rt Hon. Oko-Jumbo instructed the Clerk of the House, Dr G. M. Gillis-West, to convey the resolution of the House to the Executive Governor of Rivers State.

Rt. Hon. Oko-Jumbo condemned the burning of the hallowed chambers of the State House of Assembly by hoodlums in the night of October 29, 2023, which caused a temporary set back in conducting proceedings of the House.

He said, “You will recall that we woke up on October 30, 2023, to see that some hoodlums and miscreants who did not mean well for our dear State and our people had set the hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly on fire, which caused a temporary setback in the performance of our legislative functions. His Excellency’s intervention was indeed swift and timely, and we are grateful.”

After the screening and confirmation of the commissioner-nominee, which was the only item on the Order Paper of the day, the House adjourned sitting to Thursday.