Osun Police arrest bank manager for alleged N650.8m fraud

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The operatives of the Osun State Police Command have arrested a first bank branch manager, Adeniyi Talabi, for an alleged N650.8 million fraud.

The command’s public relations officer, Yemisi Opalola, noted in a statement on Tuesday that the suspect, who was arrested on offenses involving fraud, obtaining money under false pretense (OBT), conversion, and stealing, defrauded no fewer than 35 victims.

Opalola held that the police has launched investigations into the case, assuring that the suspect as well as his accomplices would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

The statement reads, “The Osun State Police Command under the leadership of CP Mohammed Umar Abba in its efforts to rid off criminal elements from the State has arrested a serial fraudster one Adeniyi Sunday Talabi ‘m’ 47 years, a resident of Army Barracks Area, Kelebe, Iragbiji road, Osogbo, a manager in one of the First Bank PLC branches in Osogbo for an offence of fraud, Obtaining money under false pretence (OBT), Conversion and Stealing amounting to the sum of six hundred and fifty million eight hundred and fifty thousand naira only (N650, 850,000) in an illegal product called PROOF of FUNDS which involved a total number of thirty five (35) victims (people).

“It is worthy to note that the said suspect has been suspended by the First Bank Nigeria Plc his former employers.

“Investigation into the case has since commenced and the suspect and his accomplices would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.”

She however, assured the residents of the state of the Command’s commitment to rid the state of criminal elements.