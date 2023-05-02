OTC 2023:  Nigerian govt. reiterates commitment to achieve carbon neutrality, end energy poverty, and drive economic growth

.Plans to recommend for an ‘African forum of Regulators’

UGO AMADI, Houston ,Texas

The Nigerian Upstream Downstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Mr.Gbenga Komolafe has reiterated that the federal government is committed to achieving carbon neutrality, ending energy poverty, and driving economic growth in the country

Also, he revealed that as a commission they are going to recommend for an establishment of ‘African forum of regulators’ which is not into existence yet. Stressing that the advantage is to benchmark and standardise regulatory framework across the states of African nation

He stated this in an interview session with editors at the Nigeria Pavilion at the ongoing 2023 Offshore Technology Conference(OTC) in Houston, Texas, United States of America.

He noted that the conversation around energy transition is gathering high momentum in the country and the federal government is doing all it can to fine tune its policies and regulation’s to ensure it meets the global carbon neutrality.

He expressed that the Nigerian government is firmly working towards its commitment at United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26 in Glasgow, UK, to cut its carbon emission to net zero by 2060.

‘Nigeria has outlined its energy transition plan and for us as a regulatory commission, we are in line with every plan to ensure smooth transition. Right now, the commission has created a department to handle its decarbonization process. This is a way to ensure it gets carbon credit and follow all global best practices and benchmark.

On update on Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP), Komolafe affirmed that the process is progressing well. He said that very soon the commission will announce the names of the successful bidders .

He noted that this is coming at a time of energy crisis and transition and on the backdrop of government’s decade of gas policy, the development seeks to tame decades of gas flaring in the oil producing region and enable the federation to generate billions of dollar in investment and signature bonuses.

He said In recognition of the funding challenges facing some of the awardees of the 2020 Marginal Field Bid Round licences, the Commission is also, planning a production based lending engagement that will help them source needed capital to commence full field development towards hitting first oil.

He expressed that this is an initiative of the commission to ease challenges in the sector, stressing that the engagement which is planned to commence soon will be between the Commission, Petroleum Production Licence (PPL) Awardees, Exploration and Production (E&P) service providers and Banks.

‘ It is to provide platforms for strategic partnership/alliance between the awardees and the service providers for Well Re-entry and drilling services. The arrangement is to be offered on service fee recoverable by the service providers from production to be attached.’ He noted.

‘’What the commission is doing is a landmark plan to organise an E&P International Financing Road show for financiers, investment bankers, private equities, and multi-lateral institutional investors. The initiative is to showcase the high value quick win opportunities available to investors in the recent PPL awards, the on-going National Gas Flare Commercialization Programme, as well as the on-going Mini-bid awards.

Also, the Commission has developed a Corporate Governance Framework for upstream petroleum operations. This is to create clarity and restore confidence in the industry , which is very important. Also, the framework is to enhance sustainability, environmental and corporate governance requirements and to facilitate capital attraction by investors for the optimal and efficient development of the PPLs and other assets.

He commended the PETAN leadership for leading a quality delegation to the 2023 OTC Conference. He urged them to sustain the tempo and continue the development of indigenous capabilities in the oil and gas sector.

PETAN is indeed doing us national proud by extending their capacities in other frontiers in Africa.