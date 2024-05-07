OTC 2024: Nigerian Government pledges conducive investment environment for all investors

UGO AMADI, Houston Texas

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission(NUPRC, Commission Chief Executive, Engr Gbenga Komolafe has assured global investors that the Nigerian government will eliminate every challenge hindering smooth operations of businesses in the country

The duo, gave the assurance during the opening session of the Nigerian Pavilion at the Offshore Technology Conference(OTC) in Houston, U.S. stressing that the current administration of President Bola Tinubu is fully committed to breaking all entry barriers for would-be investors.

Speaking to newsmen, the Minister, assured investors that oil would remain relevant for a long time and the federal government is creating an enabling environment that will attract the best of investment in the country.

He reiterated that when the government of President Bola Tinubu came on board, he took some strategic initiative in the sector, which is today changing the narrative, and disagreed that oil could remain irrelevant, urging investors to take the opportunity of the oil bid round to make investment.

“Historically, no source of energy goes away. So do not be deceived that fossil fuel will go away. “Talks at the recent global conferences have further proved that fossil fuel will continue to remain, the quicker we extract our oil, the better for us as a country,” Lokpobiri said.

He reaffirmed that the quickest way towards economic recovery for Nigeria was through oil and gas investment.

The minister said the country’s huge oil and gas deposit would mean nothing if they remained on the ground and were not explored.

‘’We are here at OTC to show the rest of the world that Nigeria is different and our government is different, in creating the best regulatory framework, allowing competitiveness, and removing all the investment barriers.

‘’Today, we are restoring investment confidence in the sector. Investors can bring in their funds without worries. We are showing the world that Nigeria is ready for business.

‘’We thank PETAN for providing the platform for Nigerian companies to showcase what they can offer to the world. Nigeria cannot afford not to be in OTC, because it is an avenue where various latest technologies in oil and gas are showcased. The entire world is here in OTC and Nigeria can’t be absent in OTC, because of its strategic place as an oil and gas producer in Africa and in the world.

Earlier speaking Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC assured that with the forthcoming 2024 oil bid licensing round, Nigeria is committed to giving robust incentives to new entrants.

He added that in line with the mandate of President Bola Tinubu, investors wishing to bid for assets in the 2024 licensing round were assured of seamless entry and had nothing to worry about barriers.

According to him, it is heartwarming to note that Nigeria’s licensing round is coming at the same time Guyana is holding the same.

Komolafe said that the offer by Nigeria as an investment destination of choice creates an opportunity for them to make the right choice.

He said that there were 12 oil blocks up for grabs in the 2024 oil bid licensing round.

He noted that the aim of the 2024 oil licensing round is to grow the country’s depleting oil production numbers and oil reserves.

He stressed that the oil bid round would further support the Federal Government’s effort targeted at boosting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

According to him, another gain associated with the bid round is an opportunity for the country to grow its local content capacity.

The NUPRC boss said the 2024 OTC is an opportunity for the country to market its oil and gas potential to the global community.

In his remarks, Mr Wole Ogunsanya, Chairman, of Petroleum Technology Association Nigeria (PETAN), said the OTC continued to discuss building a sustainable oil and gas industry across Africa in light of the energy transition.

Ogunsanya commended the minister for honouring the association in declaring the Nigerian pavilion opened.

He also lauded the support of NUPRC and other stakeholders towards supporting Nigerian companies at the 2024 OTC exhibition ground.

He said: “The fact is that Africa requires sustainable energy sources to meet the growing needs of all sectors of its economy and the energy transition is a crucial enabler of sustainable development.

Other important personalities that graced the opening ceremony include Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah , Former Minister of State solid mineral and Founder of Masters Energy Group, Dr. Gabriel Ogbechie, Group Managing Director, Rainoil Ltd., host of PETAN members and about 25 Nigerian companies that are participating at the PETAN oil and gas exhibition at the ongoing 2024 OTC.