Iwuanyanwu begs Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu before May 29

The new President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has done a lot of things for Ndigbo, in terms of infrastructure.

Iwuanyanwu who cited the 2nd Niger Bridge and the reconstruction of some Federal Roads in Igboland as examples of Buhari’s landmarks, said the President had done well for Ndigbo.

Chief Iwuanyanwu disclosed these on Monday at his inaugural press briefing as the Ohanaeze President– General held at the Ohanaeze Secretariat at 7 Park Avenue, GRA, Enugu.

The Ahaejiagamba said that Ndigbo did not have any issues with Buhari except the continued detention of the leader of the Pro-Biafra group, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and appealed that he be released forthwith, unconditionally for an enduring peace to reign in the South East.

“I must say that Ndigbo do not have any issues with President Buhari because he has done much for Ndigbo. The only thing he, Buhari, would do for us is to release Nnamdi Kanu before the expiration of his tenure.

“The security situation in Southeast is very disturbing and I believe that there is very urgent need for a Peace Summit in Igboland. I will therefore make a special appeal to Mr. President, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (retd) to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before the expiration of his tenure in office.

“Nnamdi Kanu is very crucial for any key discussion and it is not possible to negotiate any peace while Nnamdi Kanu is in prison. It is also important to note that the judiciary has discharged and freed Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. It will be the joy of many Igbo people and Nigerians to see Mazi Nnamdi Kanu released from detention,” he said.

He similarly praised the Nigerian press for it’s commitment to promoting our democracy.

Iwuanyanwu however, lamented that all the geo-political zones in Nigeria have each six and seven states but only South East that has five states and said that he would set the ball rolling to ensure that another state be created out of the present Southeast.

“We are going to address the issue of the creation of an additional state for the Southeast. They have agreed that we should have additional state but internal wrangling will not allow us. I don’t want to know where the state is going to come from but we need an additional state,” the PG said.

Iwuanyanwu frowned at people who are toying with the image of Ohanaeze by creating the impression that there is a factional Ohanaeze.

He said Ohanaeze is the umbrella Igbo socio-cultural organisation but that people were free to form associations and bring them for endorsement but would not tolerate the fraudulent use of Ohanaeze name.

The PG said that hence, Ohanaeze would not take it kindly with anybody using the name of Ohanaeze for selfish purposes.

Iwuanyanwu, who was speaking specifically about one person who poses as Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said that Okey Emuchay is the defacto Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and that any media organisation that tries to portray any Ohanaeze Secretary General other than Emuchay would have Ohanaeze to contend with.

“Ohanaeze will sue such media organisation and demand huge amount of money as compensation,” noting that that could lead to the closure of such media outfit as the compensation could amount to billions of naira.

