Why Lagos relocated 371 miscreants to states of origin – Commissioner

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government over the weekend relocated 371 miscreants to their states of origin for constituting public nuisance.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso on Sunday, of the 450 miscreants rescued, 371 pleaded for assistance to relocate to their various states due to the hardship they are facing in Lagos.

Lagos State Government had disclosed that it had launched a manhunt for the acclaimed ‘landlords’ who rented out the under-bridge apartments to tenants.

The state government had, during the week, dislodged tenants under Dolphins Estate Bridge, who claimed that they paid N250, 000 annually to landlords involved in the nefarious act.

Also, the state government announced the discovery of another illegal settlement under Osborne Bridge, Ikoyi.

Giving an update on ongoing move for removal of illegal structures, the state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, at the on-going Ministerial Press briefing to commemorate the first year of the second term in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed that the state government had launched a manhunt for arrest of the acclaimed landlords.

He said the state government has intensified efforts to arrest for prosecution the ring leaders who rented out the under-bridge apartments to tenants who also rear children in the place.

In line with this move, Omotoso said, “The Statewide exercise to free Lagos of visible security risks has continued after the arrest of some suspects under the Dolphin Estate bridge.

“The ceaseless influx of miscreants, beggars, and the destitute onto Lagos streets has raised fears of insecurity of lives and property. This is unacceptable.

“As part of the exercise, 450 miscreants were at the weekend rescued. Of the lot, 371 pleaded for assistance to relocate to their various states due to the hardship they are facing in Lagos; 79 have been absorbed into some government facilities for rehabilitation after showing signs of being unwell.

“The exercise will continue as part of the government’s responsibility to keep our citizens safe and secure.”

