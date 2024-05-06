We didn’t release list of ex-Govs under N2.187trn investigation –EFCC

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has refuted claims that it published a list of former governors currently under investigation for N2.187trillion for alleged corruption.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the anti-graft agency spokesperson, Dele Oyewole, noting the list did not emanate from them and that the report is both false and misleading.

A report headlined: “EFCC Releases Full List of 58 Ex-Governors that Embezzled N2.187 trillion”, in one of the news outlets was purportedly issued by EFCC on Saturday.

According to reports, the 58 former governors – drawn from the six regions of the country were allegedly being probed, while others have been investigated and prosecuted.

According to the report, this figure does not account for properties confiscated worldwide or those still under investigation, which are worth billions of Naira.

The report also claimed that the the N2.2 trillion stolen is comparable to the aggregate budgets of Lagos State and the South-East states for 2024, which are N2.25 trillion and N2.29 trillion respectively.

In addition, it said the amount surpasses the 2024 budgets of the North-Central and North-East states, which stand at N1.89 trillion and N1.60 trillion respectively, by several billion.

However, Oyewole stated that the so-called list is a deceptive creation intended to serve purposes only known to its creators.

The statement read, “The report headlined: “EFCC Releases Full List of 58 Ex-Governors that Embezzled N2.187 Trillion”, in one of the news outlets, is false and mischievous as the Commission neither issued the said list nor entertained discussions on investigation of ex-governors with any news medium.

“This invariably means that the so-called list is a disingenuous fabrication designed to achieve motives known only to the authors.

The public is enjoined to ignore the report as it is false and misleading.

“The media is advised to endeavour to crosscheck facts pertaining to matters under investigation with the Commission to avoid misleading the public with false and inaccurate reports,” EFCC said.

