Nigerian govt officials visits exhibition booths at OTC 2023 ,as PETAN play host to Nigerian Pavilion

L-R: Sen. AYO AKINYELURE. Ondo Central Senatorial District, Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda and Nigerian Upstream Downstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Mr.Gbenga Komolafe during the opening of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) pavilion and exhibition stand of Nigeria oil and gas companies at the Offshore Technology Conference(OTC) in Houston, Texas, United States of America.

Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda and Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Nigerian Upstream Downstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr.Gbenga Komolafe and Ranti Omole · Chairman/CEO at Radial Circle Technical Services Limited during the visit to Radial Circle Technical Services Limited booth at the opening ceremony of the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) pavilion and exhibition stand of Nigeria oil and gas companies at the Offshore Technology Conference(OTC) which in Houston, Texas, United States of America.

Official Visits GGI Int’l (Nig) Ltd booth as Engr. Dr. Ikechukwu speaks

Mr Ibe Chubby Ibe , MD, Poseidon Energy Services Nig. Ltd speaks to the officials when they visited his booth