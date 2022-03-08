Osun PDP Primary: Police beef up security, assure adequate security

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has assured residents of adequate security during and after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Primary election in the state slated for Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

This was contained in a press release issued by the command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola on Monday.

The Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode urged politicans to conduct themselves in line with the Electoral Acts 2010.