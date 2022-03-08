Osun PDP Governorship aspirant, Akin Ogunbiyi pulls out ahead primary election

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

One of the governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi has announced his decision to opt out of the guber race.

This is coming a day before the PDP Primary election slated for March 8, 2022.

Announcing his withdraw at his campaign office in Osogbo on Monday, Ogunbiyi stated that there are insinuations that the National Working Committee of the party will show bias and protect the interest of one of the aspirants.

He alleged that supporters of a leading aspirant and 2018 PDP gubernatorial candidate in Osun, Sen. Ademola Adeleke are planning to molest, harass and introduce violence at the election.

With this, he stated that he does not want his supporters to become casualties of attacks, adding that their safety is key.

Ogunbiyi said, ” I came to this decision, it is a very difficult one for me because of the amount of investment and the hope of my personality and my leadership would have given to Osun State but when you have an umpire who is so bias to the extent of planning with other group, what can you do?

“Distinguished Senator Ayu has agreed to work with Ademola Adeleke and I was told that I shouldn’t waste my money. So, I can only come to the conclusion to withdraw from the race because up till this moment, they are planning on how they can execute it.

“Irrespective of whatever we get from the court, irrespective of the facts, the people coming from Abuja will always do the dictate of their leaders.

“All because they want to return Ademola Adeleke, they will come in with heavy policemen and security. And what will I say? Even the blood of a goat is not worthy to be shed for my ambition.”