Chief of Defence Staff felicitates Muslim Faithful on auspicious occasion of Eid-El-Kabir

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff General CG Musa in a statement said, “it is with great pleasure that I join many well-wishers to rejoice with all Muslim faithful’s on this auspicious occasion of Eid-Kabir. There is no doubt that the sacrifice of prophet Ibrahim serves as reference point for loyalty and dedication to Almighty Allah from generations.

“The members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), remain committed to the democratic tenets and our loyalty to constituted authority remains constant as we have only recently celebrated 25 unbroken years of democracy in Nigeria.

“It is my fervent believe that Nigerians, especially members of the Armed Forces, will continue to abide by the invaluable lessons of sacrifice as exemplified by prophet Ibrahim. Let me seize this opportunity to assure everyone that the AFN remains strong and committed to ensuring the restoration of peace and security in Nigeria and its environ. The core mandate of the AFN as enshrined in the constitution is to protect the nation from external and internal aggressions. This we have been diligently committed to, despite all odds.

“Let me use this opportunity to once again reiterate that the AFN will continue to adopt both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in our collective efforts to ensure the safety of every Nigerian. l therefore wish to call on all Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and love for one another. The labours of our past and present heroes must indeed not be in vain.

“Let me also stress that the AFN belongs to all Nigerians and therefore important for everyone to continue to support their efforts to guarantee the future of our dear country.

“I will like to thank the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unflinching support aimed at ensuring the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains the pride of the nation. May this auspicious occasion bring us joy, peace and blessings. Happy Eid-Kabir Celebration”.

