IWD: Soludo’s wife calls for gender inclusiveness

Wife of Anambra State Governor-elect, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, on Monday, called for sustained awareness to end gender inequality and promote women inclusiveness and development.

Soludo made the call in a statement in Awka, to commemorate 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD), marked every March 8.

The IWD, which has the theme ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, is marked to celebrate women’s achievement, raise awareness against bias and take action for equality.

According to her, an inclusive environment that opens up equal opportunities for all should be prioritised to achieve a peaceful and successful world.

“This year’s theme captures the inner voice of all women and girls around the world, who are constantly seeking an avenue to establish their potential.

“With issues such as climate change, environmental and disaster risk reduction, which are some of the greatest global challenges of the 21 century, it is a strong reminder that the importance of women and girls to the world cannot be overemphasized.

“Without gender equality today, a sustainable future, and an equal future remains beyond reach,” she said.

Mrs. Soludo, who is also a child rights advocate, pledged to continue the fight against all forms of social, cultural, political, and religious practices against children, especially the girl-child. (NAN