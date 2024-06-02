Osun NIPR celebrates 60th anniversary……..Plants trees to tackle high rate of deforestation

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

To complement the effort of the state government in keeping the environment safe for residents, the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Osun Chapter, has planted 60 trees to tackle the high rate of deforestation in the state.

Speaking after the “walk to live” and planting of trees as part of activities to mark its 60th anniversary, the state Chairman, Ademola Adesoji, said that planting of trees became a necessity as a means of tackling the high rate of deforestation across the country.

Adesoji noted that the 60 trees were planted across 36 states in the country including Abuja.

He said the body joined its counterparts across the country in a road walk and planting trees in the state.

Adesoji said: “The chosen location for the tree planting was selected to complement the government’s efforts in preventing erosion and preserving the environment. This initiative highlights the NIPR’s commitment to contributing positively to the community and supporting environmental conservation efforts”.

“These 60 seedlings represent 60 years of professional service, controlling narratives, and elevating public relations at national and global levels. It is our belief that these seedlings will be the precursors to what will become a beautiful NIPR Green Garden in the not too distant future.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation in the state, Mayowa Adejonrin, while commending the effort of Osun NIPR, stated that tree planting was one of the initiatives of the Governor Adeleke administration.

He revealed that the Governor has approved the planting of 100,000 trees across the state as a means of tackling deforestation.

He said: “One of this administration’s important initiatives is planting trees, and the Governor has given his approval for the state to plant 100,000 trees.

“The National Council on Climate Change chose Osun State’s Agoowu Forest Reserve to pilot the scheme of afforestation as a result of our efforts to promote afforestation in the state; they are spending €20 million to plant trees for us in the state”

The road walk, which began at Ogoluwa, saw members of the body marching down to the Osun River bank at Aregbe area, Osogbo where they were joined by the Commissioner for Environment in the state, Mayowa Adejonrin, who kick started the planting exercise.

For a better society