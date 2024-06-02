Oando’s turnover grew to N3.4trn in 2023 – Tinubu

Oando Plc, an energy solution provider, has posted a turnover of N3.4 trillion in its 2023 full year-end unaudited financials.

The figure represents an increase of 71 per cent when compared to N1.9 trillion posted in 2022.

Mr Wale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Plc, said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Tinubu said that over the last four years, the company consistently recorded a positive incline in turnover.

According to him, the company’s turnover stood at N477.1 billion in 2020 and grew to N803.5 billion in same period of 2021.

He also said that the energy company later posted N2 trillion as turnover in 2022 and N3.4 trillion in 2023 respectively.

Tinubu said although the year 2023 saw oil and gas companies impacted by spikes in incidences of militancy and sabotage, the company was still able to also record a Profit-After-Tax (PAT) of N74.7 billion in the year under review.

He stated that the result indicated a positive turn in the company’s fortunes in comparison to the preceding year when the company posted a loss after tax.

Tinubu said that in spite of the persistent pipeline vandalism across the Niger Delta, which continued to dampen crude production, the company achieved an outstanding profit in 2023.

According to him, this was largely driven by increased trading volumes due to the company’s strategic global partnerships.

Also, the net foreign exchange gains on the group’s foreign currency-denominated assets as against losses on its foreign currency-denominated liabilities drove the positive performance.

Tinubu stressed that the year 2023 had seen Oando push forward with its growth agenda, recording positive highlights.

This, he noted, included the signing of a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Italian oil major, Eni.

Tinubu explained that this would allow it to acquire one of its local subsidiaries, the Nigeria Agip Oil Company Ltd.(NAOC).

He added that the firm’s clean energy arm, Oando Clean Energy Ltd.(OCEL) launched its electric mass transit buses in partnership with the Lagos State government, signaling that things were beginning to look up for the Indigenous giant.

The group’s chief executive said that more significantly the release of the company’s 2023 financial results, albeit unaudited, finally brought the company a step closer to being in line with regulatory requirements for all listed companies.

He stated that it indicated that by the end of the year, the company would have been on track with its peers in reporting results, giving confidence to shareholders and investors in the company’s current state and future.

“Furthermore, our milestone signing of the Sale and Purchase Agreement with Eni towards the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares of NAOC Ltd, marked a pivotal moment for our organisation.

“It is poised to unlock substantial synergies soon.

“Our focus is now on completing the acquisition and seamlessly integrating operations to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders,” he said.

According to him, while the country saw a decline in national oil output, precipitated by pipeline vandalism, oil theft and illegal refining, the Oando’s upstream operations saw an average daily production increase.

Tinubu revealed that the energy company’s upstream operations average daily production increased marginally by one per cent to 20,837 boepd in 2023, as against 20,703 boepd in 2022.

He said these production numbers comprised oil production at 6,024 bbls per day, compared to 4,939 bbls per day in 2022.

The group’s chief executive stated that natural gas production stood at 14,572boe per day in the year under review, compared to 15,292boe per day in 2022 financial year, while NGL production was 241bbls/MMscf/day, compared to 472bbls/MMscf/day posted in 2022.

He said: “In its trading operations, Oando marked improvement, recording a 50 per cennt increase in traded crude oil volumes of 32.8 million bbls in 2023, compared to 21.8 million bbls in 2022.

“The company however posted 15 per cent decrease in traded refined petroleum products which stood at 1,645,535 MT, compared to 1,937,833 MT recordes in 2022.”

Tinubu noted that having weathered the storm of recent years, the 2023 results provided a foundation for the energy company to consolidate and build for the future.

He stated that with its planned acquisition of NAOC, the company was positioned to take full operatorship and drive-up outputs, value and efficiencies.

“Moreover, our foray into and leadership in clean energy expand our footprint as a fit and proper integrated energy company with our feet firmly planted in today’s realities and the possibilities of the future,” he added.