Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) inauguration of new Nat’l Executive Officer in Lagos

L-r ...New President Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Otunba Wasiu Afolabi , father of the day Honorable Wale Oshun ,Mother of the day Deaconess Iyabode Fasehun , during the Inauguration of New National Executive Officer of (OPC) held at Century Hotel Okota Lagos... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r…  Bishop Bola Odeleke, Aare Oladotun Hassan ,ESQ and  Hon Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun.

L-r…President General Alajobi , Bashiaru Kunle Adeshokan, Comrade Jubril Ogundimu and Corps commander Osun Amotekun Brig –General Adewinmbi Boosur .

Wife of the late founder of OPC ;Mother of the day Deaconess Iyabode Fasehun ,  (right) decorating the New  President Oodua  People’s  Congress (OPC) Otunba Wasiu Afolabi .

L-r …National Publicity Secretary (OPC)  Otunba Babatunde Thompson, received award from  father of the day / Member Board f Trustee (OPC) Honorable Wale Oshun .

L-r… National Co-Ordinator (OPC) Comrade Kazeem Lawal ,received award from father of the day & Member Board f Trustee (OPC) Honorable Wale Oshun.

L-r… General Secretary (OPC) Comrade Bunmi fasehun ,received award from father of the day &Member Board f Trustee (OPC) Honorable Wale Oshun.

L-r …New  President Oodua  People’s  Congress (OPC) Otunba Wasiu Afolabi , Deputy President Alhaji Leke Akintayo  and  National Vice President Comrade  Olasunkanmi Balogun.

L-r … Financial Secretary  Adeyrmi Adetunji, National Publicity Secretary (OPC)  Otunba Babatunde Thompson, National Vice President Comrade  Olasunkanmi Balogun and Woman Leader ;Taiwo Ibrahim.

Cross Section of the  New National  Executive Officer of Oodua  People’s  Congress (OPC) during the Inauguration in Lagos on 26/10/2021 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

