Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) inauguration of new Nat’l Executive Officer in Lagos

L-r… Bishop Bola Odeleke, Aare Oladotun Hassan ,ESQ and Hon Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun.

L-r…President General Alajobi , Bashiaru Kunle Adeshokan, Comrade Jubril Ogundimu and Corps commander Osun Amotekun Brig –General Adewinmbi Boosur .

Wife of the late founder of OPC ;Mother of the day Deaconess Iyabode Fasehun , (right) decorating the New President Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Otunba Wasiu Afolabi .

L-r …National Publicity Secretary (OPC) Otunba Babatunde Thompson, received award from father of the day / Member Board f Trustee (OPC) Honorable Wale Oshun .

L-r… National Co-Ordinator (OPC) Comrade Kazeem Lawal ,received award from father of the day & Member Board f Trustee (OPC) Honorable Wale Oshun.

L-r… General Secretary (OPC) Comrade Bunmi fasehun ,received award from father of the day &Member Board f Trustee (OPC) Honorable Wale Oshun.

L-r …New President Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Otunba Wasiu Afolabi , Deputy President Alhaji Leke Akintayo and National Vice President Comrade Olasunkanmi Balogun.

L-r … Financial Secretary Adeyrmi Adetunji, National Publicity Secretary (OPC) Otunba Babatunde Thompson, National Vice President Comrade Olasunkanmi Balogun and Woman Leader ;Taiwo Ibrahim.

Cross Section of the New National Executive Officer of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) during the Inauguration in Lagos on 26/10/2021 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society