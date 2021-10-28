Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) inauguration of new Nat’l Executive Officer in Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter On Oct 28, 2021 L-r ...New President Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Otunba Wasiu Afolabi , father of the day Honorable Wale Oshun ,Mother of the day Deaconess Iyabode Fasehun , during the Inauguration of New National Executive Officer of (OPC) held at Century Hotel Okota Lagos... PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI . 0 6 Share L-r… Bishop Bola Odeleke, Aare Oladotun Hassan ,ESQ and Hon Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun. L-r…President General Alajobi , Bashiaru Kunle Adeshokan, Comrade Jubril Ogundimu and Corps commander Osun Amotekun Brig –General Adewinmbi Boosur . Wife of the late founder of OPC ;Mother of the day Deaconess Iyabode Fasehun , (right) decorating the New President Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Otunba Wasiu Afolabi . L-r …National Publicity Secretary (OPC) Otunba Babatunde Thompson, received award from father of the day / Member Board f Trustee (OPC) Honorable Wale Oshun . L-r… National Co-Ordinator (OPC) Comrade Kazeem Lawal ,received award from father of the day & Member Board f Trustee (OPC) Honorable Wale Oshun. L-r… General Secretary (OPC) Comrade Bunmi fasehun ,received award from father of the day &Member Board f Trustee (OPC) Honorable Wale Oshun. L-r …New President Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) Otunba Wasiu Afolabi , Deputy President Alhaji Leke Akintayo and National Vice President Comrade Olasunkanmi Balogun. L-r … Financial Secretary Adeyrmi Adetunji, National Publicity Secretary (OPC) Otunba Babatunde Thompson, National Vice President Comrade Olasunkanmi Balogun and Woman Leader ;Taiwo Ibrahim. Cross Section of the New National Executive Officer of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) during the Inauguration in Lagos on 26/10/2021 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. For a better society Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngCHINYERE IKEANYIdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapersNigeria News 0 6 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram