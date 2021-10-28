NIEEE’ll promote professional excellence among members -Engr. Olabode

Chairman of Nigerian institute Electrical and Electronic Engineers (NIEEE) Lagos Chapter, Engr. Olalekan Olabode, has said the Institute would promote professional excellence among members.

Engr. Olalekan stated this when he and some of the members of NIEEE paid a visit to the General Manager of the Lagos State Electricity Board, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani

Olabode explained that the visit was to let NiEEE members know more and establish a relationship with the Board in order to promote professional excellence and also to be able to proffer solutions to any lingering Societal problems.

We are body of professionals coming together with a singles aim to promoting Electrical and Electronic Engineers Profession. l assumed the leadership precisely in September this year when we did our Investiture. We have a representative from the Lagos State Government. The Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, sent the Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources to represent him.

“We also have representation from the Ministry of Works. We want to see how we can partner and align ourselves in achieving the T.H,E.M.E.S Agenda of Mr. Governor.

“We know we can contribute our quota to some of the projects the Governor has embarked upon, among other things. We want to make an input into the 21st Century Housing Policy of Mr Governor and we have promised the Governor through the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote .

“NIEEE Lagos Chapter shall donate and install an ATS (Automatic Transfer Switch, with flow rate sensor module with meter flow rate sensor which will monitor water level in tank and trigger the water Pump operations thereby averting wastages . This panel will be Installed in One of the Prototype 21st Century Smat Buildings within area of Choice of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu”, Olabode stressed..

While requesting from the Board to let some of its staff register with the Institute, NIEEE also told the Board of its accommodation problem, urging it to assist in letting the Institute have a permanent place.

‘We have an accommodation that is so small that cannot accommodate all of us; we actually are tenant. We hold Our monthly meetings every second Saturday of the month. We are equally here because we knew that Some of our members are Electrical and Electronic Engineers, and it will be a good avenue for us to have them on board with us “, he said.

Continuing, Olabode stated: “We are not a profit-making organization but a professional body; that is why we are coming to you now Properly We are still looking for a Permanente place so that if you can use your good offices to assist and we expect that the Governor will assist us on that by the grace of God.

Responding, the General Manager of the Board, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, said: “We are doing a lot in the Improvement of Electricity and to see how we can improve on power supply to Lagosians

“We are fully State Agency and fully employed by the State government. We have both engineers and non-engineers in maintaining human capital. We also do free training for our staff who are electrical engineers. We do a decent job We are looking forward for the training opportunity you have to offer.

“We are happy to cooperate with you;we also promise that in your next meeting, five engineers from Electricity Board will participate in NIEEE meeting “.

