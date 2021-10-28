Nnamani to Akpabio: Thank you for linking me to your uncommon tenure in Akwa Ibom

Former Senate President and the author of the book, “Standing Strong”, Ken Nnamani, has thanked the Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for attending the presentation of his book and graciously connecting his activities in office, as President of the Senate of Nigeria to his uncommon achievements in office as governor of Akwa Ibom State.

In a thank you message, personally signed by the former lawmaker, Nnamani said, ” I thank you most sincerely for honoring me with your presence at the public presentation of my book, Standing Strong”.

” I especially, appreciate that inspite of your very busy schedule, you made out time to attend the event in person and graciously played the very important role of ” unveiling” the book at the occasion.

” Your goodwill message and kind wishes at the occasion made newspaper headlines, as you graciously connected my activities in office as President of the Senate of Nigeria to your grand and uncommon achievements in office as Governor of Akwa Ibom State,” he noted.

According to him, “from the first day my team and I visited you to introduce my book and solicit your support for it’s public presentation, you welcomed us enthusiastically, declared your support and never looked back”.

He assured the former Senate Minority Leader that his support will never be taken for granted, saying” I do not take your support for granted. I know that it is a measure of the fondness and high regard you have always reserved for me and the importance you attach to the message of the book which you know, primarily advocates selfless commitment to service for the public good, ideals which you clearly identify with.”

