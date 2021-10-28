Anyim recounts ordeal with EFCC

Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has restated that his resolve to visit the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) last Sunday was borne out his volition as a law abiding citizens of the country.

Senator Anyim made the declaration in a Statement issued by his Media Adviser Sam Nwaobasi and made available to newsmen.

Anyim who was a former Senate President recounts that he has been inundated with inquiries from friends, associates, PDP faithfuls and the general public with regard to media reports since Sunday the 24th of October 2021 on his detention by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) .

According to the Statement, ” It has therefore become necessary to put the record straight on what went on between Sunday the 24th to Tuesday the 26th of October as follows”

“Senator Anyim got information that some person invited by the EFCC in connection with some matter it was investigating mentioned his name in the statement made to the EFCC”

The Statement continued “Determined, as always to ensure that the truth prevails, Senator Anyim reached out to the officer handling the matter and offered on his own volition, to come over to the EFCC to clarify any issues around which his name was mentioned”

“The officer was delighted and they agreed to meet in his office at the EFCC by 3PM on Sunday the 24th of October, 2021.

“At the agreed time Senator Anyim arrived at the EFCC office, he was never invited by the EFCC, after his engagement Senator Anyim was as candid as could be”

The Statement continued, “to the utter surprise of Senator Anyim, he was told he would not be going home that day”

” By the next day the EFCC gave the conditions for his release which were met promptly, it took up to Tuesday the 26th for EFCC to complete their processes after which he was allowed to go home”

The Statement opined, “Senator Anyim as a law-abiding citizen, will always submit himself to any process required by any Agency of Government in the discharge of its duties”

However the Statement obseeved with dismay over some reports in some social media platforms that deliberately distorted the facts just to call his integrity to question.

The Statement reiterated Senator Anyim steadfastness in his commitment to join hands with men and women of goodwill to unite, heal and advance the cause of Nigeria.

It added that Senator Anyim would continue to offer himself and services to the pursuit of same, notwithstanding the blackmail, falsehood, misinformation and misrepresentation that some opportunists will seek to make out of such episodes like his recent encounter with the EFCC.

The Statement further restated that Senator Anyim was touched by the spontaneous responses and concern shown by his numerous friends, associates, supporters, especially PDP faithfuls and the general public.