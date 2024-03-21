Ondo, Edo guber polls: INEC cautions media on fake news

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

As political parties mobilize members and the general public for effective participation at the forthcoming governorship elections in Ondo and Edo states respectively, National Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yahubu has warned the media against misinformation and peddling of fake news in their coverage of the conduct of the elections.

The INEC chairman gave this warning at the commission’s regular quarterly consultative meetings for the year 2024 for journalists and Media Executives in Abuja on Thursday.

This is even as the President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),Dr Chris Isiguzo has assured the commission that the media would work tirelessly to promote public awareness, scrutinizing electoral processes, and holding stakeholders accountable.

Consequently, in his address to the media, Prof Yahubu said,”I urge media organisations to engage with Political Parties as well as their aspirants and report on the primaries with the same diligence and depth you report on the main election conducted by INEC.

“Doing so will go a long way to strengthen our democracy since only the products of the party primaries are ultimately placed on the ballot paper for citizens to vote for in the main election. Party primaries are as important as the main election conducted by INEC.

“A very important reality in today’s age of information technology is the spread of fake news and misinformation instantly and on a global scale. As I said on many occasions, INEC does not believe in censorship.”

He also noted “The best antidote to fake news is greater openness and transparency. It is in furtherance of this policy that the Commission interfaces regularly with stakeholders through our regular consultative meetings.

“We appreciate our partnership with the media and I want to reassure you that INEC will continue to work closely with you.

“We welcome your reports, commentaries and analyses on elections in particular and electoral activities in general.

“More specifically, some of the innovations introduced by the Commission to improve service delivery to the electorate, ensure the safety and security of journalists and grant them unimpeded access to various locations during elections and electoral activities draw from your reports as well as the suggestions and recommendations made during our quarterly meetings.

“I urge you to continue to be a bulwark against fake news and misleading narratives about the Commission and its activities,” he noted.

Earlier, President of NUJ, Dr Chris Isiguzo had assured the commission that the union will leave no stone unturned to ensure that it’s members report objectively the conduct of the forthcoming governors elections in Ondo and Edo states respectively.

“The media plays a crucial role in informing, educating, and mobilizing the electorate, thereby facilitating the exercise of their civic responsibility. Your tireless efforts in promoting public awareness, scrutinizing electoral processes, and holding stakeholders accountable contribute significantly to the integrity and credibility of our electoral system.

“Together, let us uphold the sanctity of the ballot box and safeguard the democratic aspirations of our nation. It is hoped that our collective efforts would pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for all Nigerians

“I commend INEC for sustaining this quarterly engagement with the media, recognizing the media as a key stakeholder in the electoral process. This platform provides an invaluable opportunity for dialogue, collaboration, and mutual understanding between INEC and the media, ultimately enhancing the transparency and effectiveness of our electoral processes.”

Recall that INEC has directed Political Parties to commence their primaries for the Governorship election in the next two weeks.

At the moment, 17 out of 19 Parties have indicated interest in participating in the election.