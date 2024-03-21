Adeleke Approves Promotions within Civil Service

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Thursday, approved the promotions of due civil servants, following a statutory process supervised by the Head of Service, Samuel Aina, in conjunction with the Civil Service Commission and Local Government Service Commission.

A circular by the Head of Service, made available to journalists by the spokesperson to the Governor, Olawale Rasheed, noted that in accordance with Governor Adeleke’s approval, benefiting personnel are being issued letters of promotion by their respective Commissions, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, adding that the exercise followed due process.

Aina said, “Mr Governor duly approved the exercise in compliance with his earlier directive that promotion exercise should be a regular feature of the service.

“So I can confirm that letters are being given out to promoted officers. On behalf of Mr Governor, I also congratulate them.”

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke reiterated his commitment on prioritizing public servants, stressing that the exercise is unarguably in line with the pursuance of No 1 of the 5 – Point Action Plan of his administration.

Governor stated, “I assure all civil servants that the public service reform is on course. We will deliver on a fully professionalized public service.

“I congratulate the beneficiaries. I urge you to show a deeper passion for public service. Our government will ensure the required opportunity for all to operate and display their spirit of service to the state.”