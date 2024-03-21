Gunmen strike in Anambra community, abduct lady, as another escapes

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A yet to be identified lady was on Thursday abducted by gunmen in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Information has it that the gunmen who were five in number arrived in a Mercedes Benz Utility Vehicle (SUV) which they allegedly snatched from the owner at Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of the State, blocked the lady and forced her out of the car to join three victims that were already inside the car.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen on their way out stopped at Emecourt Road Junction, Nnewi when the vehicle developed fault, hijacked a Highlander Toyota jeep from another person, transloaded the victims, before taking off.

The source further said that in the course of transferring their victims to another, one of them identified as a man took off his blindfold and escaped into a nearby local market.

He said, “The hoodlums who operated with lightening speed had left before the security operatives including local vigilante groups and police arrived the scene.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Tochukwu Ikenga said he was yet to receive the report.