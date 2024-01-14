Ondo 2024: Yoruba Ronu Group seeks core progressive Governor, begs Tinubu to ensure transparent Primary

DAMISI OJO, Akure

As Ondo State Residents prepare for November 2024 governorship election, a Frontline Political Forum under the aegis of Yoruba Ronu Group (YRG) has canvassed for a politician of progressives’ extraction to be the next governor of Ondo State.

The group expressed the belief that it is the right time for President Bola Tinubu to consider a core progressive politician for the position.

The group lamented that Ondo State has historically lacked progressive governance, despite being the birthplace of the progressives’ movement in Nigeria.

It noted that President Tinubu has struggled to ensure a politician of progressive background becomes the governor of the state.

The YRG in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Oluwatosin Adeniyi, emphasized the importance of selecting a progressive-leaning candidate in the forthcoming APC primary in April.

The group acknowledged that many party stalwarts are vying for the party ticket and believe the President’s influence would play a crucial role in the decision-making process.

It urged President Tinubu to choose wisely, as Ondo State is the only state where he has not firmly established his political legacy, despite significant resources invested in stabilizing the progressives party in the state.

The group advocated for a candidate who is well known to the people of the state and has demonstrated a commitment to progressive politics over the years.

YRG resolved to endorse a candidate in their next Congress, as they did when they publicly endorsed President Tinubu’s intention to run for the Nigerian presidency.

It also urged President Tinubu to ensure a fair and orderly APC governorship primary in Ondo State, with the aim of selecting a progressive politician who can become the party’s flag bearer in the November 2024 governorship election.

