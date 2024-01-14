Popular Rivers Cleric reacts to allegations against TB Joshua

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The General Overseer and founder of Christ the Life Bible International Church, Prophet E.S. Okenna has condemned the allegations of several atrocities against the late founder of Synagogue Church Of All Nations, SCOAN, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua.

A controversial documentary released by the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, last Monday had accused the late global televangelist, popularly known as T. B. Joshua who died in 2021, of sexual assault and physical abuse against his members, fake and fabricated miracles and trauma while he was alive.

But Prophet Okenna, in a chat with newsmen at the Adoration Ground of Christ the Life Bible International Church, Omuanwa in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State, dismissed the accusations as unfounded and questioned why his accusers never showed up while he (TB Joshua) was alive.

“If these allegations were real, it should have trended when TB Joshua was alive. Why are the accusers coming up with all these unfounded lies about three years after his death?

The Rivers Cleric described the accusations against the late TB Joshua as the handiwork of those angered by the continuous existence and success of the Synagogue Church of All Nations about three years after his death.

He maintained that T. B. Joshua was a true servant of God adding that his legacies and footprints will forever be remembered by unborn generations, not only in Nigeria but the world at large.

“Late Prophet T. B. Joshua was an icon, and he has gone to be with his maker. T. B. Joshua is just like Prophet E. S. Okenna. Every man divinely called by God must have opposers. And any man opposing God’s candidate by way of sabotage, criticism or blackmail never succeeds in bringing him down, instead he ends up advertising him the more.

“So, the accusations against Prophet TB Joshua will only end up publicizing him and the church the more even in death. His memories and legacies can never be forgotten in a hurry,” he said.

Okenna who regretted that the issue of godfatherism is gradually creeping into the midst of Nigerian ministers, warned those being sponsored to destroy the image of ministers of the gospel to desist or face the wrath of God.

“I don’t know what they are up to these days, although I don’t care about that, I only believe in God that called me and channel my all to Him.

“Today, they believe in godfatherism. When you are connected to a particular section of ministerial bulldozers, or not submitting to certain cartels, they tag you to be satanic, and that is the problem of TB Joshua. He refused to submit to any cartel or be associated with them. After his death, the wife took up the mantle and ensured the ministry keeps growing, all they are doing now is to bring the ministry down, but they forget that the fight is not against TB Joshua, but God,” he said.