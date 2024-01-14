Felicitating Adaoba of Enugu-Ukwu @ 80

By Chukwudi Enekwechi

Thursday 4th January, 2024 will remain evergreen in the memories of most Anambrarians and well-wishers from far and wide as they thronged at the historic Nwandu stone castle in Enugu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state to celebrate the first daughter of one of Nigeria’s acclaimed industrialists, businessman, and philanthropist, late Oba Daniel Nwandu of Enugu-Ukwu as she attained the age of 80 years.

Born into the family of one of the richest families east of Niger, Adaora Evelyn Nwandu has followed the family tradition of philanthropy and public service by dedicating her life to the service of others.

It was therefore a thing of joy that the late billionaire’s family used the occasion of her 80th birthday to roll out the red carpets and attract the heavyweights in the business and political world to reminisce on the life of Ada Oba. As a woman of substance she has used the greater part of her life to impact humanity through various philanthropic activities.

Despite her remarkable accomplishments in the United Kingdom and globally, she has never removed her attention from the plight of the underprivileged in Nigeria.

Her support to the church and the needy in our society is legendary, hence the several awards and recognitions by both the Anglican and Catholic churches denominations.

It was also in appreciation of her numerous humanitarian activities that the Enugu-Ukwu community under the leadership of late Igwe Osita Agwuna (Eze Umu Nri) bestowed the prestigious title of “Ada di Ugwu” of Enugu-Ugwu and Umu Nri on her.

During the Nigerian-Biafran war, Adaora Evelyn Nwandu was responsible for the coordination of various relief materials from across the globe for the victims of the war in Biafra. As a result of her dedication and commitment to save lives with the relief efforts, she was acknowledged as the “Florence Nightingale” of the Nigerian war effort in London.

It is pertinent to note that the celebration of her 80th birthday attracted encomiums from several political leaders and business moguls in Nigeria. They include the former governor of Anambra state and immediate past minister of labour and productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, immediate past deputy governor of Anambra state, Engr. Nkem Okeke, the Senator representing Anambra central senatorial zone, Victor Umeh and a host of other dignitaries from across the country.

As it is well known life’s journey is straddled with many uncertainties and challenges, but God in his infinite mercies has always provided succor to his people. This can best be described as the situation of the celebrant, Adaora Ngozi Nwandu for despite her intermittent health challenges, God has gifted her with long life and good health. Indeed, seeing her walking across the various lunch tables to welcome the numerous visitors, one is left without doubt that she will attain the biblical 120 years on earth.

As a matter of fact, and to the surprise of many people, she was able to dance for more than one hour, acknowledging, cheering and greeting visitors with an alert mind, and this is despite taking part in the rigours of preparing for the eventful birthday celebration.

Also many people who have come across her consider her as a rare gem who despite growing up in a famous and very rich family of late business mogul, late Chief Daniel Nwandu, she is still able to connect with the needy and downtrodden in the society.

To her family members, extended family and friends her ability to radiate love and care to all and sundry is worthy of emulation. Little wonder therefore, that her birthday was like a carnival which attracted the low and mighty in the society.

Before and after the birthday celebration, her 80 years attainment continues to reverberate within and beyond the shores of Nigeria.

It is in the light of this that I wish “Oke Nne” Adaora Ngozi Nwandu a happy birthday, long life and prosperity.