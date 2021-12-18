Okowa salutes President Buhari at 79

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari as he turned 79 on Friday.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba extended the goodwill of the government and people of the state to the President on the birth anniversary.

He commended Buhari for Federal Government’s regular interventions through grants and loans to states to address difficult fiscal obligations.

The governor said “on the occasion of your 79th birth anniversary on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, I heartily rejoice with you and your family on behalf of the Government and people of Delta.

“Your administration has demonstrated immense support for states and local governments through various interventions and Social Investment Programmes designed to assuage economic challenges faced by state governments, organizations and individuals.

“As you celebrate this year’s anniversary, it is my prayer and that of Deltans that God will continue to grant you good health, wisdom and patience to steer Nigeria’s ship-of-state out of troubled waters.

“On this auspicious occasion, I join your family, friends, well-wishers and other Nigerians to thank Almighty God for granting you a life of great accomplishments and service to mankind.”

