Despite challenges, Nigerians expect more from govt – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Friday said despite the present insecurity, COVID-19 pandemic, economic and governance challenges bedeviling the country, Nigerians expect more from the government.

Okowa stated this at the grand reception in honour of the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah at the palace of the Obuzor of Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

He commended the Oshimili North Traditional Rulers Committee for the honour done on the State Scribe, adding that the reception would encourage Ukah to do more for the people.

According to the governor, i am glad to witness this ceremony, because when you know that you have a support base, it enables you to do more and as Chief Ukah did say, the SSG is not a position you just appoint anybody.

“For anyone to be appointed SSG you must have a very close working relationship with the Governor because the office demands total loyalty.

“God placed him on my way and he became a Commissioner and displayed good qualities that made him return again as Commissioner before becoming Secretary to Government,” he said.

He appealed for more support for the SSG and commended all the elected and appointed political office holders for coming to support their own and urged them to remain united in the interest of the party.

“There are so many challenges facing our nation today, from insecurity to COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and poor governance structures.

“Inspite of all these challenges, our people are expectant and we must work with one purpose to do things in the best interest of the people and to bring development to the people in the best way we can at every point in time.

“We will continue to work till the very last day of this administration, we will not allow politics to distract us,” Okowa said.

In an address on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Obi of Ukala-Okpuno Kingdom, HRM Clement Ejiofor thanked the Governor for finding their son worthy to be elevated to such an office.

They lauded the governor for the efficient deployment of available resources for the overall socio-economic development of the state and assured the Governor of their unalloyed support in 2023 and beyond.

On his part, Chief Ukah thanked the traditional rulers for the honour done him and commended Governor Okowa for discovering his political sagacity.

He stated that he was able to attain such political height in a short time because Governor Okowa had faith in his ability to carry out given tasks effectively.

Ukah commended the elected and appointed political office holders for their support and cooperation in the council area.

The ceremony which featured presentation of gifts to Chief Ukah and the governor, was attended by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu, State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Kingsley Esiso and other top government functionaries.

