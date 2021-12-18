2021 Long Service Awards: Julius Berger Honours 838 workers for Meritorious and Loyal Service to the company

The Executive Director Administration of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Alhaji Zubairu Ibrahim Bayi, has described the company’s human capital or workforce as the strong backbone upon which its great productivity and definitive strong performance is built. Bayi made the remarks at the 2021 Long service awards ceremony of the company which held in Abuja FCT. According to Bayi, the award ceremony is an annual event to recognize Julius Berger’s long-serving staff to show appreciation for the workers’ contribution towards the continued success and progress of the company. “It is our tradition in Julius Berger Nigeria Plc to appreciate and reward well- deserving staff. It remains a great pride to us how many staff we are proudly able to recognize each year.” He said 838 serving staff were honoured at the 2021 event for their “dutiful, loyal, dedicated and inspiring service to the company in their various professional callings and vocations.” Bayi emphasized that, “Their tenacity and can-do spirit have contributed to the progress of the company through the decades….This award event is in recognition of the commitment of our staff and also the reciprocal commitment of the company towards our workforce”.

The Executive Director also said that in the outgoing year, Julius Berger put into place structures for optimization of productivity across the entire spectrum of the company’s operations in order to keep the company competitive and further support sustainable performance in the company’s business for the years to come.

The director happily informed the workers that Julius Berger has invested into new equipment, acquired projects from both public and private clients, promoted 35 junior staff to senior staff cadre, elevated 362 members from one level to another, supported training and career development for staff in various fields, and has continued to focus on growing its business portfolio. Bayi also said the company has also acquired several top priority projects such as the ongoing Bodo-Bonny Road, the second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Shagamu Expressway, and the Abuja-Kano Road, which is the biggest and most challenging. All these projects are on course and making steady progress”, Bayi added. He further expressed his profound gratitude to the Federal Government for entrusting Julius Berger with these priority projects, saying that the future for the company is bright. He urged the staff not to rest on their oars, as their collective and continuing dedication will provide the company the needed stability and sustainable success in the years ahead.

The awardees ranged from staff who served the company for 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35 and 40+ years and above and have written their names in the annals of the company. According to Bayi, the recipients are to receive various prizes, in accordance with stipulations in the company’s internal conditions of service. The company, Bayi said, acknowledges its workers for their productive and highly valued commitment, professional zeal, and masterly contributions to the company’s historical development and emergence as Nigeria’s leading and preferred engineering construction brand.

Alhaji Bayi also used the occasion to felicitate with the company’s outgoing Financial Director, Mr. Martin Brack. He described Brack as a meticulous and hardworking director who has spent a considerable part of his industrious life contributing his best to the company’s progress. Bayi commended the outgoing Financial Director for understanding and appreciating the very essence and value of a peaceful, cordial and healthy industrial climate, brought about by the synergy and cooperation between the Management and the workers. “I wish to thank you immensely on behalf of the entire Nigerian staff, for your contribution to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and wish you a happy and fulfilling life as you continue in your new role as Chief Financial Officer at Julius Berger International in Germany”, said Bayi.

Alhaji Bayi also used the opportunity of the Long service award ceremony to announce a warm welcome to Christian Hausemann, the successor to Martin Brack as the company’s new Financial Director. Bayi described the in-coming Financial Director as a well-groomed and highly motivated individual, a wonderful Julius Berger veteran and financial management expert. According to the Director of Administration, Hausemann’s historical commitment to the ideals and goals of Julius Berger are legendary. “Your new role is definitely not an easy assignment or Job; but I have no doubt that, given your training and experience in handling and running affairs in our Company, that you are up to the task”, said Bayi.

