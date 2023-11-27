Ohanaeze Ndigbo Felicitates Arthur Eze @75

By Cosmas Chukwu

In a press release issued and signed by the President General, and made available to newsmen by Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of the body,Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide felicitates Prince Egnr Arthur Eze on his attainment of 75 years.

Ohanaeze in the statement lauded Prince Egnr Eze for his many contributions to humanity and prayed for many happy returns to him.

The message reads:

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide felicitates a quintessential Igbo, global business mogul, matchless prolific philanthropist, resourceful engineer, humanity archetype, the Ukpo royalty personified, a devoted Christian, the Chairman of the Atlas Oranto Petroleum International and a billionaire of world renown, Prince Engr. Arthur Eze, (Ozoigbondu) as he clocks 75 on Monday, November 27, 2023.

The life trajectory of Ozoigbondu is an eloquent testimony that with a robust intellect, hard work, dispositional humility, generosity, friendly finesse, tenacity and godliness, one can attain the pinnacle of his chosen path in life. The Ozoigbondu noble character has earned him the largest holder of oil exploration blocks with 22 oil and gas licenses in twelve African countries. Prince Eze is the Chancellor, Ebonyi State University, Abakiliki; Chancellor, Azman University, Kano and the highest living donor to universities, educational facilities and scholarship programmes in Nigeria.

Ozoigbondu as the name suggests, has touched numerous lives. He is one of the best gifts to Ndigbo in particular, Nigeria and the global community in general. It is on that record that many buildings are already named after Prince Arthur Eze in many parts of Nigeria because of his uncommon benevolent spirit and large heart.

On behalf of all the structures of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, we wish our illustrious son, Ozoigbondu many more fruitful years.