FCTA to  float an effective transport separation system to cub the menace of one-chance in Abuja

…Bans ‘Beggars’ from it’s Secretariat

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has revealed that the 2023 supplementary budget sent to the National Assembly adequately captures the determination of the Wike-led FCTA to float an effective transport separation system to cub the menace of one-chance in the nation’s capital city.

In particular, the administration have also banned begging and hawking within its Secretariat, located in Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

This ban was announced over the weekend during end-of-year media briefing by the FCTA Department of Security Service in Abuja.

Director of the department, Adamu Gwary, who made this known, warned that the Secretariat was not a place to beg, saying “if you do not have anything to do here, please don’t come.”

Speaking on measures it has put in place to secure the lives and property of FCT residents, Gwary revealed that the administration is to float an effective transport separation system.

According to him, “effective transportation system, which has been included in the supplementary budget will drastically reduce issues around one-chance and parking lot in the FCT.”

Also revealing plans to review security architecture of the FCT, the Director added that plans had already reached advanced stages to revive the G-7 security initiative and as well as expand its number of security informants to include artisans and farmers, among others.

He also stated that the use of informants for information and intelligence gathering, as well as vigilante groups were part of community policing the FCT Administration has been carrying out, which has ensured that the Territory remained safe and secure.

Responding to a question on what punishment was meted out to a traditional chief earlier involved in kidnapping, Gwary explained that the chief was stripped of his title and handed over to law enforcement agents for protection.

He however regretted that weak legal structures were negatively affecting adjudication and punishment of lawbreakers and criminals.

The Direcror stated that his department was working assiduously behind the scene for the maintenance of security in the nation’s capital, includung keeping peace between herders and farmers, and working with relevant agencies in preventing vandalization of public utilities.

This is as he said the FCT Administration has completed installation of CCTV cameras around its Secretariat in the phase 1 of the programme and would embark on phase two of it, which involves installation around strategic areas of city to monitor, arrest and prosecute criminals.

Gwary who informed the public that there was prevalence of criminality in parts of Bwari, Kuje, Abaji and Kwali, among others, called on residents to be security conscious and report any suspicious happenings to nearby Police stations.