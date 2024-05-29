Tinubu Celebrates One Year in Office with Relaunch of Abuja Metro

Favour Ishember, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu celebrated a major milestone in the country’s progress as his administration marked its first anniversary with the relaunch of the Abuja Mass Transit Rail programme, also known as Abuja Metro.

The Abuja Light Rail Metro symbolized progress, connectivity, and inclusivity, showcasing the government’s determination to modernize transportation infrastructure and enhance accessibility for all residents.

President Tinubu, who stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, at the inauguration of the commercial operation of the ARMT to celebrate his one year in office, praised the achievement as a testament to the power of collaboration, dedication, and foresightedness.

He commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and his team for their tireless efforts in revitalizing the project, which had been abandoned since 2018 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Abuja Metro had faced vandalism and misuse, but President Tinubu’s administration was determined to revive it. He challenged Wike to deliver on this promise, and today, he proudly declared that the Minister had fulfilled his promise, and the Abuja Metro was ready for commercial operations once again.

The President acknowledged other milestones achieved by his administration, particularly in social services and public utilities.

The FCT Minister announced a two-month free ride on the Abuja Metro as a token of appreciation, and President Tinubu jokingly requested that the free ride be extended until the end of the year, giving the people more reasons to celebrate.

The crowd erupted in applause as President Tinubu flagged off the relaunch of the Abuja Metro, marking a new era in the country’s transportation history. The President’s words echoed in the air: “Today, what we have in the Federal Capital Territory is another piece of evidence that we are a government that delivers on promises.”

Earlier, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike emphasized his administration’s commitment to providing a modern transportation system, acknowledging the difficulties residents face in commuting and pledging to change the situation through adequate and modern transportation infrastructure.

The Minister says the operationalisation of Abuja Rail Mass Transit (ARMT) system, a demonstration of the reality of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

“For me, today is my happiest day.

“What is renewed hope agenda? It is giving back hope to the people, so, it is a reality.

“What I have seen today is a reality. People will now be happy that they can come to the city and go back using the train.

“So, when we talk about renewed hope, it appears as if it is a mere talk; it is a reality.

“I want to use Abuja to showcase that the renewed hope is real; it is working and is practical.

“So, Mr President, this is part of a promise made and a promise fulfilled.

The minister noted that ARMT stations were inaugurated in 2017 but its operation was inhibited by several factors.

He explained that the rehabilitation of the ARMT, also known as the Abuja Metro Line, was awarded at 30 million dollars in 2018.

He, however, said that the fund was not released until Tinubu gave the directive in September 2023 that he wants to ride on the metro line.

He said that based on the directive, he ran to the Central Bank of Nigerian, Minister of Finance and Accountant General of the Federation.

He said that the institutions made available the fund to the contractor, CCECC, adding that nine months after, the rehabilitation was completed ready for operation.

Wike added that access roads were also constructed to all the 12 train stations, including car parks at N21.4 billion.

“As I speak to you today, all those roads have been completed for people to use to the various train stations.

“What we are doing today is the inauguration of the commercial operation.

For the smooth operation of the train system, the minister said that the previous administration has awarded a contract for the training of manpower for 29 months at 128 million dollars.

“So, I sat with the company, and I said: ‘It is like you want to sabotage the business of this metro line.

“I said it was not possible, and they brought the amount down to 75 million dollars, saving the federal government 53 million dollars.

On his part, Mr Chinedum Elechi, Mandate Secretary, Transportation Secretariat, FCT Administration explained that the ARMT project was awarded in 2007 and had a trial operation from September 2018 to March 2020.

Elechi, however, said that COVID-19 pandemic affected the continuous trial operation, coupled with massive vandalism of key components, which halted the trial operation.

He said that the ARMT system has 12 diesel multiple units each, with a capacity to accommodate a minimum of 700 passengers.

He added that each train was designed to run a minimum of 14 trips per day, and transport approximately 9,800 passengers per day.

“The two Lots, that is Lot 1A from Idu Station to Gbazango and Lot 3, from Metro Station to Airport, will operate two trains each simultaneously every day.

“This brings a total daily passenger count to 39,200 commuters and 980,000 commuters in 25 operational days in a month,” he said.