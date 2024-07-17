Inauguration of Southeast NURTW Heavy Duty, light vehicles Union will curtail vehicles, goods diversion by criminals- Southeast coordinator

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Facts emerged Tuesday that the inauguration of National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), Heavy Duty-Light Trucks), at Dragon, 82 Division, Nigeria Army, Enugu, Enugu State, Thursday, will curtail the incessant diversion of vehicles, especially heavy Duty-Light Trucks and goods by criminals and restore sanity in the transport sector.

The Southeast coordinator of the union, comrade Uche Rogers Nebuwa, (a.k.a.Sule Man Dan Sokoto), made this disclosure while fielding questions from newsmen in his Onitsha Office.

He paid glowing tribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Peter Mba of Enugu State, Minister of Transport, Dr. Obi Ozor, Enugu State Police Commissioner, Mr. Kanayo Uzuegbu, father, NURTW Southeast, Augustine Udeozor, among others, for their assistance towards the upliftment of national carriers that include NURTW Heavy Duty-light trucks.

He condemned the illegal activities of criminal elements who do divert people’s goods and vehicles adding that with the inauguration in Southeast where this crime is more pronounced, offenders will be on the run assuring that the union will operate in line with the constitution of Nigeria as it concerns road transportation.

“Therefore, I am here to plead for the maximum cooperation and support of all the Southeast state governments through the Minister of Transportation to drive this vision to a successful end.

The inauguration will be an opportunity to create jobs for the teeming youths that roam the streets in search of jobs.

“As we embark on this new journey, I am committed towards working tirelessly to improve the welfare and working conditions of all our members. We will focus on enhancing safety, promoting professionalism and ensuring that our voices are heard in the corridors of power for a stronger, more united and prosperous union,” he stated.