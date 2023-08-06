Ogun NNPP chieftain, Ajadi extols Sotimirin’s virtue on commitment to fatherland

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in 2023 elections in Ogun State, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has commended Chief (Mrs.) Oyenike Eniola Sotimirin for what he called her strong contributions to the development of the Nation’s education and humanity.

The top politician said her contribution to education development in Ogun State was unquantifiable.

Ajadi stated this on Saturday as the Chairman during the birthday celebration and 35 years in service of Mrs. Sotimirin, who was the Executive Headteacher of Local Government Model Primary School, Odogbolu, Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) before her retirement.

He said Sotimirin’s performance as the Executive Headteacher of Local Government Model Primary School, Odogbolu, was not only tremendous but distinct.

The Ogun NNPP gubernatorial candidate said Mrs. Sotimirin devoted her life to serve her father’s land and contributed her quota immensely to the development of the Nation in the education sector, particularly in Ogun State.

He maintained that Mrs. Sotimirin is a workaholic, who does many things successfully all alone at the same time and that she is full of ideas that can help turn things around for better.

He said he strongly believed that she still has many things to do for the country, the state and humanity, noted that she is a true professional and her contributions to education in Ogun is greatly acknowledged.

While appreciating God, the Chairman of the occasion and other guests on behalf of her entire family, the staff, learners and parents of Local Government Model Primary School, Odogbolu, Mrs. Sotimirin expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Almighty God for making the day a reality and huge success

She also extended her gratitude to Ajadi and all who contributed morally, financially and spiritually towards the event and prayed that God will continue to show His abundant blessing on all of them.