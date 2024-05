Don’t give up on Tinubu’s administration, APC chieftain begs Nigerians

Chief Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, has appealed to Nigerians not to give up on the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council(PCC), made the appeal while speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Sunday.

He described Tinubu as a “true democrat”, who will fulfil all his electoral promises to Nigerians.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that the various economy policies by the President, such as fuel subsidy removal, unification of the naira, among others, which look like pain, were foundation upon which a prosperous Nigeria would be built.

The APC chieftain said, although it was obvious that Nigerians were presently experiencing economic hardship, they should be hopeful for a better and prosperous future.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians are facing hard times, but this is not deliberate nor a sign of failure on the part of the President.

“For us to enjoy a prosperous Nigeria, we must be ready to sacrifice a little and that is what is currently happening.

“Mr President meant well for Nigerians. He will not gain anything by deliberately inflicting pains on Nigerians.

“All the economy policies put in place by the President that looks like pain, they are actually meant to strengthen our economy.

“Don’t give up on the president. He will do better and he will continue to improve on the welfare of Nigerians,” he said.

According to Oyintiloye, Tinubu inherited a very bad economy when he came to power, fixing it for the overall benefits of Nigerians requires patience.

The APC chieftain, however, said that the various interventions the President had putting in place, were part of the efforts towards revitalising country’s economy.

He said that this would be achieved through the prioritisation of key areas such as agricultural, a robust market system, quality healthcare, education, improved electricity and tackling of corruption.

“Government will continue to strengthen our economy by investing in industries and promoting local production; develop agricultural value chain, which will help reduce our dependence on imports and crude oil,” he said.

Oyintiloye, however, appealed to leaders of the opposition parties to guard against utterances and narratives capable of polarising the country.

