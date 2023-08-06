All hail Salaudeen CEO Lawizzi Entertainment as he is set to receive another accolades from Nigeria Achievers Award 2023

No matter how conservative a man is, his true virtues will always surface, hence the saying that “a goldfish has no hiding place”.

It is very true that the human epoch is replete with great men and women in various fields who define their peculiar histories with the magnitude of their accomplishments. One such individual is Lawizzi, a man who doesn’t discriminate but rather embraces artists from all backgrounds.

Abdullateef Omotayo Salaudeen, aka Lawizzi, a fast-rising star in the Nigerian entertainment industry has bagged many awards to his credit, yet to receive another award soon in September.

Lawizzi, a talented Nigerian Entertainer has a flare for fostering growth within the entertainment industry and inspiring aspiring artists of all genders and ages to express their musical talents and connect with a global audience.

CEO of Lawizzi Entertainment, Salaudeen Abdullateef Omotayo is set to receive accolades from Nigeria Achievers Award 2023 on September 3rd, Lagos, as Fast Rising Record Label CEO of the year.

This is In recognition of his immense contributions towards societal transformation. Unwavering commitment to promoting talents within the entertainment sphere. Providing a robust records management system, etc.

The award was designed to recognized and appreciate him for his good work in Entertainment Industry.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng