Sensational play, What Men Want, goes on stage Easter weekend

Easter weekend beginning from Saturday, March 30 to Easter Sunday, March 31, will be full of fun for Lagosians and theatre lovers around the city as they will experience a breath-taking, rib-cracking and heartwarming satire entitled What Men Want at the Main Auditorium of the Nigerian Law School Lagos.

What Men Want revolves around love, marriage and sacrifice. Ever imagine what a Gen-Z and Millennials co-wife system is like. The play is a satirical comedy that tells the story of two women married to a loving man, a Generation-Xer. The first wife is a Millennial whilst the second and younger wife is an outspoken GenZ. As the play unravels the audience get to interrogate the values that make for a good, well lived life; and the age-old question of what a man is seeking in a woman that keeps him exploring amorous relationship with the female folk throughout his life.

The play is produced by Oluwanishola Adenugba for Live Theatre Lagos and directed by Austin Onuoha (“Itura” and “AmUnbroken”) and features Motunde Sogunle (‘Mr. Maraconi Web Skits”) and Diana Agbede (‘A True Christmas Story”). What Men Want would move you so get ready to laugh, to cry and be thoroughly entertained.

Organisers of the play said tickets to the show are selling at N 7000 for Regular, N 15000 for VIP and N 35000 for Prestige and are available at Pick N’Pay Supermarkets on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island and on Glover Road, Ikoyi. The tickets are also available at MedPlus Pharmacy Saka Tinubu, MedPlus Pharmacy Lekki 1, MedPlus Pharmacy Opebi and MedPlus Pharmacy Ikeja GRA. The tickets can also be purchased online at tix.africa/whatmenwan and ariiyatickets.com.

The play is supported by Abbey Mortgage Bank PLC, Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC, Pepsi, Folham OOH, 88.5 UFM, PulseNG, Mediacrush OOH, Smooth 98.1, The Lagos Review and 96.1 Lagos Traffic Radio.