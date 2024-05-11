Inclusive governance’ll drive development in Ondo, says Aiyedatiwa

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has said his administration would prioritize inclusive governance at all levels across the State to drive development.

The Governor spoke during a meeting with community leaders and elders from Ifedore and Akure North Local Government Areas of the State.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized this commitment following expression of support for his administration by the community leaders, who commended his various initiatives aimed at driving development in the State since he became Governor.

The delegation, led by Rtd Major General Joshua Adebayo Omosebi, included traditional rulers and business mogul, Chief Ade Ojo.

The Governor acknowledged the pivotal roles of communities like Ifedore and Akure North Local Government Areas and highlighted plans to consider the inclusiveness of all interests and communities in future government appointments.

He also spoke on ongoing initiatives such as the efforts on the Owena Dam water project, recruitment of medical and education personnel, and progress in road infrastructure, reaffirming proactive measures to address pressing needs.

Earlier in his address, Rtd Major Gen. Omoseebi, who led the delegation, congratulated the Governor on his victory in the primary election and pledged support for his election in November.

He expressed the elders’ satisfaction with the Governor’s achievements within his brief time in office, urging him to ensure the spread of developmental projects to rural communities.

He highlighted the pressing needs of the three zones in Ifedore: Ijare, Ilara and Igbara-Oke communities, particularly in road infrastructure and healthcare, urging the Governor to address them urgently.

In attendance were the Deputy Governor, Dr Olayide Adelami; Chief of Staff, Prince Segun Omojuwa; Commissioner for Information, Wale Akinlosotu; the Alara of Ilara Mokin, Oba Abiodun Adefehinti; the Ogbolu of Ita Ogbolu, Oba idowu Faborode and the Regent of Ijare, Joseph Omosebi.

