University of Ibadan appoints Governor Zulum as ambassador

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

As part of activities to mark its 75th Anniversary, the University of Ibadan has appointed and decorated Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, as its ambassador ahead of its anniversary, tagged “UI@75.” The university, which was established in 1948, will be 75 this year 2023, and a celebration is being planned at a date to be made public. The anniversary’s planning committee was set up in February this year.

Decorating Governor Babagana Zulum at the Government House, Maiduguri yesterday, the Vice Chancellor of the University , Professor Kayode Adebowale, said: “The University of Ibadan turns 75 years this year and there is every reason to roll out the drums and celebrate the excellence that the university symbolizes. Your Excellency (Zulum) Sir, it is noteworthy that you are a part of that tradition of excellence. To this end, the UI@75 Anniversary Committee has recommended and the Management has approved that your Excellency be designated as a UI@75 Ambassador. We are here today to decorate you as the first person to be so decorated.”

Professor Adebowale, who led management and other officials to the Government House, Maiduguri decorated and presented Zulum with a plaque of honour.

The VC said the conferment was an opportunity for the university community to acknowledge Governor Zulum’s exceptional contributions to education.

Commending Governor’ relentless dedication to improving educational standards, particularly in regions affected by insurgency, the VC said: “In his first term as governor, he undertook not less than, at least 556 major projects and completed 70 per cent of them within four years. One-third of these capital projects were on education. One of his hallmarks is to build mega secondary schools with each having 1,500 students capacity and equipped enough to compare with some universities”.

“This (Zulum) is the Governor that steered the ship of Borno through the twin turbulence of COVID-19 and unrelenting insurgency. He has proved himself to be a leader that walks the talk by keeping his promise”, Prof. Kayode said.

Responding, Governor Zulum, who expressed gratitude to the University for the recognition bestowed on him, said: “Let me first and foremost express my deep appreciation to the Vice Chancellor and the management team for finding me worthy of this decoration as an ambassador of UI’s 75th anniversary,”

Professor Zulum emphasized the pivotal role education plays in transforming societies and highlighted the need for collaboration between the University of Ibadan and the Borno State University.

“I want to assure you that we shall continue to partner with you and we shall continue to collaborate with you with a view to repositioning the education sector. Borno State University is young; it is just four years old. Therefore, we will partner in the areas of staff development”, Zulum said.

Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijjani, the Vice Chancellor, Borno State University, Head of Service, Barrister Mallam Fannami, Special Advisers and other officials were in attendance during the brief ceremony.

