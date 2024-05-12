Economy: Don’t give up on Tinubu’s administration, APC chieftain appeals to Nigerians

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has appealed to Nigerians not to give up on the administration of President Bola Tunubu.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), made the appeal while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said Tinubu was a true democrat, who will fulfill all his electoral promises for the prosperity of Nigerians.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, said that various economy policies by the president, such as fuel subsidy removal, unification of naira, among others, which may have created a bit of discomfort, would form a strong foundation upon which a prosperous Nigeria would be built.

The APC chieftain said, although it was obvious that Nigerians were presently experiencing economic hardship, but they should be hopeful for a better and prosperous future.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians are facing hard times, but this is not deliberate or a sign of failure on the part of the president. For us to enjoy a prosperous Nigeria, we must be ready to sacrifice a little and that is what is currently happening. Mr. President meant well for Nigerians. He will not gain anything deliberately inflicting pains on Nigerians.

“All the economy policies put in place by the president that are causing the pains are actually meant to strengthen our economy. Don’t give up on the president. He will do better and he will continue to improve on the welfare of Nigerians”, he said.

According to Oyintiloye, Tinubu inherited a very bad economy when he came to power and to fix it for the overall benefit of Nigerians will require patience.

The APC Chieftain, however, said that the various interventions the President has been putting in place, were necessary towards revitalizing the country’s economy.

He said the revitalization would be achieved through priority being giving to key areas such as quality agricultural practices, a robust marketing system, quality health system, education, improved electricity, and tackling of corruption.

“Government will continue to strengthen our economy by investing in industries and promoting local production, develop agricultural value chain, which will help reduce our dependence on imports and crude oil”, he said.

Oyintiloye, however, appealed to leaders of the opposition party to guard against utterances and narratives capable of polarizing the country.

He said: “The opposition should be patriotic enough to avoid inflammatory statements that could cause chaos in the country. President Tinubu has good intentions and he is working so hard to turn things around for Nigeria.

“The attack on coastal highway initiative by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is one example of too many utterances capable of creating ill feeling s among Nigerians.

“Even as members of party in opposition, they should scrutinize information available to them well and ensure that they are not creating division among Nigerians because unity is what we actually need as a country at the moment”.

