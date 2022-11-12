Ogun declares war on Kidnappers, others

The Ogun State government has assured the residents of the state and travelers commuting through it of adequate security before, during, and after the Yuletide period.

The government added that it would intensify efforts by giving more support to the security agencies to rid the Ogun State corridor of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway of kidnappers and other armed gangs.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Ogun State governor, Kunle Somorin, on Friday, said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Bankole, after a security meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun, disclosed that the security agencies had put in place adequate arrangements in terms of manpower and equipment to confront any security challenge in any part of the state during and after the festivities.

The CP, according to Somorin, declared: “We are battle ready to deal with any breakdown of law and order in any part of the state. Our men have been put on high alert and I can assure the people of this state that their security is guaranteed.

“For those hoodlums still operating in the state, I have had a bad message for them. We are going to give it to them hot. We are going to make Ogun State unattractive to them. They will have no haven in any part of this state, that I can assure them”.

The statement concluded that the meeting which was convened to discuss current security issues affecting the state to put appropriate measures to ensure the safety of lives and property of indigenes and residents alike was attended by the heads of security agencies in the state.

