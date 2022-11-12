APC Presidential Flag Off: Declare Plateau Work Free Day- Maje Task Lalong

“There is no Government in the past that has done what APC administration did on the Plateau. Today we are talking about four reliable Federal Government Institutions and in each of this institutions, you cannot have employment of less than 1,000 to 2,000 Nigerians and through that the Local Government and Federal character will allow us to have 40%. So I think in terms of welfare we are doing extremely well!

“Every politician is expected to see the number of people coming out, and we working alongside the security agents to make sure nobody is hurt in the course of the campaign rally. I can assure you Party faithfuls are going to turn out in their numbers and we are going to have a hedge free occasion”, Maje stated.

While responding to the allegations raised by PDP that APC are destroying billboards and posters of the opposition parties in the state, The deputy speaker said, “you know naturally when you have people who are out of the race, or when you have a child that is under performing in his academic, first he will like to be giving an excuses that his teacher is beating him and so on.

“For PDP I assume they know by themselves that they are not on the Plateau, and because they are not on the Plateau, they know there is going to be an overwhelming entrance into Plateau State that is why they are now beginning to shout that their posters are being temper with.

“The most tolerant society that I know within this political period is Plateau. This is the only state that you will go and find posters of opposition parties. In fact, go to Bauchi, Benue, will you see any poster other than PDP. Bauchi is an APC State just that it was kind of misfortune that PDP came In power.

“I believe that the most tolerant society which I will continue to beg and urged the citizens to continue in that manner is Plateau State. So tell PDP that nobody is destroying their posters and billboards as they claim. APC have the number in Plateau State!”