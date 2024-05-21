Ondo APC Primary crisis: Fasoranti, Falae intervene, invite Senator Ibrahim for parley

Leader of Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti and one time Minister of Finance, Oba Olu Falae have invited Senator Jimoh Ibrahim for a meeting .

Although, it could not be ascertained why the 98-year-old Pa Fasoranti and the former Minister, who is now the traditional ruler of Ilu Abo in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, invited the senator.

It is suspected that the invite could not be unconnected with the suit filed by the senator in respect of the APC governorship primary election in Ondo State.

As at the time of filing this report, it could not be ascertained when the senator would honour the invite.