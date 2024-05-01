May Day: Mrs.Tinubu salutes Nigerian workers, tasks them on more productivity

Ibrahim Quadri

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has felicitated with Nigerian workers, noting reflection on how to be more productive workforce.is a necessity.

In a statement she personally signed and made available to the newsmen, Mrs Tinubu acknowledged the contributions of the worksrs to the progress of the nation.

Tinubu said, “I acknowledge the immense contributions of our nation’s workforce that is renowned for its dedication, resilience, and innovation.

“I therefore salute the teachers who nurture young minds, the farmers who cultivate our land, the doctors and nurses who safeguard our health, the engineers who build our infrastructure, and countless others who dedicate their skills and energy to building a better Nigeria.

“Today, let us not only celebrate work, but also reflect on how we can be a better and more productive workforce.

“On this Workers’ Day, I celebrate the spirit of work with pride. May it continue to be a source of strength, prosperity, and national progress for Nigeria.”