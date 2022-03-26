Obaseki, others celebrate Prince Okojie at 100

Obaseki, speaking at the centenarian’s birthday in Benin City, thanked the celebrant for his support during his reelection campaign, hailing him for contributing his quota to the development of society.

The governor noted, “We are celebrating you today because you are a very special person. I lived in this street and you have always been my father.

“You supported me during my election, you prayed for me, encouraged and stood by me during and after the election. I am happy that we are celebrating you today at 100 years.”

He further added, “There are not so many people in Edo State and Nigeria that have attained 100 years. He is a centenarian, able to stand on his own, and read on his own without using glasses.

“I thank God for what you represent and what you have done for your children, friends, extended family, the state and nation at large.”