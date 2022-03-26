Massive infrastructure development differentiates Buhari’s APC government from PDP – Fashola

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has said that embarking on massive infrastructure projects by the president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration despite meagre resources available is what set the All Progressives Congress, APC, apart from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

Fashola disclosed this Friday at the policy conference organized by the Pre-Convention Committee to discuss current and future policy direction of the party.

The former Lagos State governor, who maintained that the APC was set out with a clear agenda to improve the situation of Nigerian people right from formation, however admitted there were serious challenges to which the party was able to surmount.

“When we came in, N18billion was our budget for the Ministry of Works. For all Nigeria’s roads. That was less than the budget of my state in 2015. This tells you the attitude of the preceding government towards infrastructure. So if you budget N18bn for roads and a new government that has less, is budgeting N500bn for the same roads, are those two parties the same,” Fashola disclosed.

The minister boasted that the massive road infrastructure and rail projects being delivered across the country by the APC administration were products of deliberate policy direction of the Buhari’s administration to impact the lives of the people.

He said, “We are confronting the major problems of infrastructure. Lagos- Ibadan express way, Second Niger Bridge, Boro -Bonny Apapa, Abuja-Kaduna and many others. All of these roads seem to define solutions. Bubari APC led government is confronting them in collaboration with state governors and many of them will complete this year or before the end of this administration.

Fashola noted that one way this administration is redistributing wealth and create jobs is through infrastructure development projects.

“Let me close detailing some of the economy impacts of infrastructure because a vice presidential candidate once said on TV that you can’t drive the economy with infrastructure. He was wrong and I hope that he would not repeat it again. On the second Niger Bridge, 19 million litres of desiel is going to be used from start to finish. Tons of cement, tons of steels, million of cubic meters of sands. The construction companies do not manufacture these things, but immediately a contract is awarded, it starts driving a chain of supply and demand. Infrastructure is the way to really distribute money in an economy. So when they tell you that we are the same, tell them we are not.

“As at the last check in last month, we had over a thousand 1101 contracts and that represents 792 projects nation wide, we are in 77 tertiary institutions and we are building the entire road network as we speak.”

Corroborating Fashola’s position, Ekiti State governor and Co-Chairman of Pre-Convention Committee, Kayode Fayemi, spoke of how the PDP’s administration in his State reversed the wheel of progress achieved by his administration’s first term in office.

Fayemi said, “That is why I said to you that there is a huge difference between the PDP and APC. That’s why I hate to hear that all party are the same. I can tell you with our own experience in Ekiti and you may also see that in other States where we (APC) are in control.

“Coming into office in 2018, talking specifically about Ekiti State, in fact, let me go back to 2014 when I left, Ekiti had the lowest out of school children percentage in the entire country. But by the time I returned in 2018, the policies that were responsible for us to achieve that which were also policies that broadly speaking were what our government focused on at the national level: free and compulsory education, extended beyond the universal basic education program which starts at JSS3 to SS3 and also ensuring that our children are able to go to school within a 2km range from their place of residence and enforcing the child right act in terms of children being found on the street trading at hours when they should be in school and holding the parents or guardian accountable for such were the policies that helped us increase the enrollment rate but by the time we came back in 2018, we had actually drop back to the highest out of school children in the South-west zone by 2018.

“Because when I came back to office in 2018, children were being charged a levy for going to school. Fees are being introduced from primary to secondary School in Ekiti State. And all of the things we were doing before I left: payment of WAEC, JAMB, free education right up to secondary School all of that had disappeared. And for parents who are hard done by and are unable to afford sending their kids to school had their wards dropped out of school.

“We’ve reversed this and as I speak to you, we’ve had 80,000 increase in the enrollment of kids in primary school in the State.”

In his address, Chairman of the Pre-Convention Committee and Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, affirmed that insecurity in the Northeast has greatly improved compared to what obtained before.

Gov Zulum however insisted that it is not yet Uhuru as more still need to be done to get all displaced people by the insurgency resettled.

On her part, Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, said the APC government social investment program is yielding good results as Nigeria has emerged the nation with the fastest growing social investment program in the world.

Zainab also disclosed that Nigeria’s economy is now fully diversified due to different economic intervention strategies introduced by the Buhari-led APC government.

“We have grown our revenues and moved away from dependency from oil revenues to non oil. So why we started with oil revenue being about seventy percent of our budget now, we are at the point when non oil revenues is five percent of our budget fully diversified today. Our GDP from the oil sector is 8 percent which means 92 percent of the economy is the non-oil sector. What we have to do is actually deepen diversification, expand and grow the individual sectors to do more because the capacity is there, of course, we have a lot of challenges. What keeps me awake is revenue.

“Domestic Revenue mobilization is a key focus in the Ministry of Finance, Budget. an National Planning and we set out by designing a programme that we call this Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative. Through this initiative, we have been able to grow on our revenues and make it a major source of income,” the minister stated.

